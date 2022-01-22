Letter: Va. Senate should reject Wheeler nomination

As an environmental scientist, I am dismayed (but not surprised) by the nomination of Andrew Wheeler by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to be the secretary of natural and cultural resources for the state of Virginia.

When Wheeler, a former coal-industry lobbyist, served as the administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency from 2018-2021, he did everything in his power NOT to protect (and in fact to destroy) our environment.

Wheeler summarily removed protections for clean air and water, seriously threatening the health and safety of U.S. citizens, and instead protected polluters and the wealth of the CEOs of fossil fuel industry companies.

There is no question that the U.S. (and all countries) needs to be transitioning from fossil-fuel-based energy to alternative energy sources to address climate change and its implications. This transition needs to be supported by our leaders, in Virginia and elsewhere, to benefit our environment, our health and our economy.

Wheeler would move us backwards, to the serious detriment of Virginians. I strongly urge the Virginia Senate to reject his nomination by Gov. Youngkin.

Howard Epstein, Crozet