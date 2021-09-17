 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vaccinated shouldn't suffer because of unvaccinated
0 comments

Letter: Vaccinated shouldn't suffer because of unvaccinated

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Vaccinated shouldn’t suffer because of unvaccinated

Let’s get this straight. People are afraid to get the vaccine and don’t trust medicine because COVID-19 isn’t real. But when they do become sick, they don’t mind going to the hospital and getting treated.

The sad part of this is most of these people, if they had gotten vaccinated, wouldn’t be there taking up ICU beds from people who got vaccinated but might have had a heart attack or other medical emergency and they are being turned away to try other hospitals or having to wait until some unfortunately die.

If these people don’t want the vaccine, there should only be a limited number of beds allotted for non-vaccine patients who were eligible to get the vaccine. I understand underage children are unable to get the vaccine. If you are an adult and you refused to get the vaccine, those of us that got vaccine shouldn’t be the ones that suffer.

Anne Poindexter, Roanoke

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Description of Joe Biden

I’d like to correct the description of the picture portrayed by the Associated Press of Joe Biden in the Aug. 29 Roanoke Times. Old Joe is sho…

Letters

Letter: Man's mandates

Can you imagine Jesus saying, “Let the little children come unto me, but make sure they are vaccinated, wearing masks, and keep their distance…

Letters

Letter: Ignoring is rejecting

Matt Chwalowski's commentary, "Herring doesn't promote colorblind society" [Aug. 25] assumes colorblindness is positive. Ignoring skin color i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert