Letter: Vaccinated shouldn't suffer because of unvaccinated

Vaccinated shouldn’t suffer because of unvaccinated

Let’s get this straight. People are afraid to get the vaccine and don’t trust medicine because COVID-19 isn’t real. But when they do become sick, they don’t mind going to the hospital and getting treated.

The sad part of this is most of these people, if they had gotten vaccinated, wouldn’t be there taking up ICU beds from people who got vaccinated but might have had a heart attack or other medical emergency and they are being turned away to try other hospitals or having to wait until some unfortunately die.

If these people don’t want the vaccine, there should only be a limited number of beds allotted for non-vaccine patients who were eligible to get the vaccine. I understand underage children are unable to get the vaccine. If you are an adult and you refused to get the vaccine, those of us that got vaccine shouldn’t be the ones that suffer.

Anne Poindexter, Roanoke