Carilion Clinic and the Roanoke city and Allegheny health districts did an amazing job of vaccinating more than 4,000 people at the Berglund Center the weekend of Jan. 23. The event was extremely efficient and well organized. All the staff were helpful, and welcoming. My appointment was at 5 p.m. Sunday and I was in my car and headed home at 5:30 Thank you to all the people who made this work so efficiently!