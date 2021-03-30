Letter: Vaccination experience was perfect

Kudos to everyone involved in the Berglund Center drive-thru COVID mass vaccination event March 6. It was quick and easy and very well setup. It was painless every step of the way, even the shot itself.

Everyone I came in contact with was professional, courteous, helpful, friendly and had a smile on their face. At every turn there was someone there to direct me to the next station. For fear of leaving someone out, I won't try to name names, but instead just say thank you to everyone, and every agency, that played a part in setting up and executing this valuable event. The whole experience was perfect in every way.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart ,and I can relax a bit knowing I now have the vaccine. As a side note that makes me smile and laugh, it was so much fun driving through the traffic cone maze even at 5 mph. Can I come back and have even more fun at a greater speed? Again, thanks to all of you so much.

William Todd, Troutville