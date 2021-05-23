Letter: Vaccination of others does matter

The answer to Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson’s dismissive question ("Sen. Johnson on others getting shots: 'What do you care?,’" April 24) about COVID-19 vaccination, is well understood and has been widely noted in public media.

Put simply, the answer is that the greater the number of unvaccinated people available for a virus to infect, the greater the threat of contagion and the opportunity for variants to emerge. This concept would be easily grasped by a school child.

The threat of new variants is that they may include some immune to our vaccines, or some more contagious or deadly, or all of the above.

Health authorities report that one COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7, is already the most common cause of Covid-19 infection.

The authorities say the B.1.1.7 strain is 50-to-60% more contagious, results in 67% more deadly cases, and is responsible for the currently increasing hospitalization of younger adults. (New York Times, April 25).

Bob Crawford, Roanoke