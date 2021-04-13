 Skip to main content
Letter: Vaccinations should be given first come, first served
According to an article in the current issue of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, "Virginia is reserving vaccine appointment slots for eligible Black and Latino residents to increase access among populations whose vaccination rates have consistently lagged behind the rest of the state."

"Across the state, health districts are working to have the breakdown of people on the preregistered list who are sent sign-up invitations for a dose match the demographics of the localities."

I grew up in the 1950s when discrimination was practiced in many places. Since then laws were passed to make discrimination illegal. Now, our current Virginia administration seems bent on practicing health care discrimination.

It makes no difference which way it cuts, favoring a particular race or ethnicity is wrong. People are dying while government bureaucrats fiddle with the statistics regarding the number of vaccinations in racial and ethnic groups.

Disease does not discriminate, neither should the medical profession.

Vaccinations should be given on a first come, first served to everyone, without regard to race, color, or ethnicity.

Curtis Nester, Moneta

 

