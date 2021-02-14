Letter: Vaccine distribution at Salem Civic Center

I would like to publicly thank everyone involved with giving the COVID-19 vaccine shots at the Salem Civic Center. I received my shot on Jan. 26. There were plenty of nurses, volunteers and members of the National Guard to direct and help you.

It was very well organized and moved so quickly! It took just 34 minutes until we were back in the car from the time we pulled up in front of the Salem Civic Center (and it takes me a while to get in or out of the car because I use a walker) to the 15 minutes we had to sit after getting the shot to make sure there were no side effects!