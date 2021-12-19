Letter: Vaccine mandates are common sense

Morgan Griffith recently wrote he was fully vaccinated, but was against any vaccine mandate. If failing to be vaccinated affected only the unvaccinated person, I would say let them get sick and maybe die. But sick people infect others. Vaccines have saved thousands of lives; an unvaccinated individual is 14 times as likely to die from a COVID-19 infection as a vaccinated person.

As a vulnerable senior citizen I am inclined to think of the societal ramifications. I do not wish to be seen by a health care professional who might cause a breakthrough infection in me. Vaccine exemptions in medical personnel are preposterous. Yet I know a Salem EMT who won’t take the vaccine. Some estimates suggest 3% or more of our population are immune compromised due to chemotherapy, organ transplants, autoimmune disorders or immune suppressing drugs used to control such conditions. They, and many seniors like me, are all vulnerable to infection from the ignorance of others, though vaccinated.

Some people seek religious exemptions from vaccination, neglecting the fact that all major religious leaders in the world urge vaccination, saying it is the moral thing to do. And a few prominent religious leaders speaking against COVID vaccine have died of COVID. Long before vaccines, Protestant reformer Martin Luther commented during a health crisis:

“Very well, by God’s decree the enemy has sent us poison and deadly offal. Therefore I shall ask God mercifully to protect us. Then I shall fumigate, help purify the air, administer medicine, and take it. I shall avoid places and persons where my presence is not needed in order not to become contaminated and thus perchance infect and pollute others, and so cause their death as a result of my negligence.

“If God should wish to take me, he will surely find me and I have done what he has expected of me and so I am not responsible for either my own death or the death of others. If my neighbor needs me, however, I shall not avoid place or person but will go freely, as stated above.”

Mandates are beneficial to all. This should not be political.

Gilbert Vice, Pulaski