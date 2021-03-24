Letter: Vaccine urgency

Despite huge improvements, only six nearby counties or cities met the 365 days-to-double target. Doublings are serious. A doubling in 365 days repeats the same number of cases that occurred during the previous 12 months. To stop the spread requires that days-to-double far exceed 365. Since March 12, a year ago, a total 29,372,233 COVID cases and 532,015 deaths occurred in the US. The math shows that by July 4th a 50 days-to-double produces 113.3 million more cases; 100, 35.4 million; 200, 14.2 million; 365, 7.1 million; 750, 3.3 million; and 1,500, 1.6 million. Waiting to vaccinate is the enemy.

Employing parenthesis in this manner – Midpoint (60, 44, 244) – the first number represents days-to-double for the total four month mid-November-March period discussed in the following. The second represents days-to-double for first two months, particularly the Thanksgiving to New Years surge. The third refers to days-to-double during last month.

Ranked from best to worst during the four month period, the six that exceeded the 365 target last month are: Radford (131, 88, 429), Roanoke City (100, 79, 381), Salem (83, 60, 480), Lynchburg (74, 53, 529), Pulaski County (47, 28, 365), Bath County (42, 23, 2,302) – its single month data potentially a fluke.