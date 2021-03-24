Letter: Vaccine urgency

Despite huge improvements, only six nearby counties or cities met the 365 days-to-double target. Doublings are serious. A doubling in 365 days repeats the same number of cases that occurred during the previous 12 months. To stop the spread requires that days-to-double far exceed 365. Since March 12, a year ago, a total 29,372,233 COVID cases and 532,015 deaths occurred in the US. The math shows that by July 4th a 50 days-to-double produces 113.3 million more cases; 100, 35.4 million; 200, 14.2 million; 365, 7.1 million; 750, 3.3 million; and 1,500, 1.6 million. Waiting to vaccinate is the enemy.
Employing parenthesis in this manner – Midpoint (60, 44, 244) – the first number represents days-to-double for the total four month mid-November-March period discussed in the following. The second represents days-to-double for first two months, particularly the Thanksgiving to New Years surge. The third refers to days-to-double during last month.
Ranked from best to worst during the four month period, the six that exceeded the 365 target last month are: Radford (131, 88, 429), Roanoke City (100, 79, 381), Salem (83, 60, 480), Lynchburg (74, 53, 529), Pulaski County (47, 28, 365), Bath County (42, 23, 2,302) – its single month data potentially a fluke.
Those that did not meet the 365 day target are: Montgomery County (91, 80, 105), USA cases (83, 55, 304), Floyd County (82, 56, 244), statewide cases (76, 58, 238), Franklin County (73, 51, 177), Roanoke County (64, 44, 235), Craig County (63, 46, 246), Bedford County (60, 43, 347), Lexington (59, 47, 130), Botetourt County (59, 42, 136), Wythe County (52, 33, 249), Alleghany County (48, 30, 223), Buena Vista (48, 31, 309), Giles County (47, 30, 203), Rockbridge County (42, 29, 126). Additional state and national data: Statewide hospitalizations (131, 114, 190), USA deaths (106, 94, 198), Statewide deaths (85, 113, 52).