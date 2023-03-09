In reference to the poor delivery service of the post office in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas, I have a positive experience to tell.

Believe me, I have had problems like everyone else, but on Saturday, Feb. 11, after 4 p.m. I mailed my grandsons' valentine cards from the Salem post office.

I wasn't even expecting them to arrive by Valentine's Day because of the late mailing and on a weekend day. Much to my surprise they were received Monday, Feb. 13, at their home in Fincastle. Now that's excellent postal service!

Paulette Fisher, Roanoke