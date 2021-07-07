 Skip to main content
Letter: Vehicles entering interstates must yield
YIELD, Webster's dictionary defines: to give as fitting, owned, or required. GIVE UP; ESP: TO GIVE UP POSSESSION OF ON CLAIMS OR DEMAND. 3: TO BEAR AS A NATURAL PRODUCT 4: PRODUCE SUPPLY 5: TO BRING IN: RETURN 6: TO GIVE WAY (AS TO FORCE OR INFLUENCE) 7: TO GIVE PLACE SURRENDER

As one approaches an interstate highway it is the law tht the driver getting on this interstate is the one who yields. By law if you hit me and I am driving on the interstate it is the law you will repair my vehicle or a health insurance payout of you should cause my death. While traveling on Interstate 581 this morning I was the victim of a blue Nissan entering from Franklin Road not understanding (or caring) the meaning of yield as he took possession of my highway. Myself and the Mack truck in front of me had to stand on our brakes to avoid a crash and come to a complete stop. How stupid is that?

Nancy Horn, Roanoke

 

