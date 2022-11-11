Letter: Veteran has praise for VA providers

In 2018 their ER saved my life and that's not an exaggeration. All my consults but one have been approved. Their eye doctor found a burst vein and saved my eyesight in my right eye. Podiatry got me special shoes for my painful, injured feet. A dietitian sent me a four-page diet that helped lower my blood pressure to a healthy level. Community Care acts fast and doesn't make you feel like you're a complainer. Once I couldn't walk for two weeks. They meet you out in front of the hospital with a wheelchair and help you get wherever you need. My woman doctor at the Wytheville Community-Based Outpatient Clinic is one of the two best I've ever had. The manager there lets you choose your doctor. No matter what kind of shape you're in you always get a smile, never a frown. They answer all your phone calls and emails. If you're an older vet, they don't treat you like you're senile or faking. I needed an emergency MRI; they got it for me in four hours (it's usually five days). No matter what priority group you're in, they take care of you. They don't herd you in and out like cattle.