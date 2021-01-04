Letter: VFW membership includes women

There is a common misconception that VFW membership is only men. Nothing could be further from the truth.

One of the finest examples of American women warriors doing their duty are SGT Brown and SFC Hester.

In 2007, then PFC Brown, was part of a convoy that fell victim to an IED initiated ambush. With the same dedication to duty and fearlessness shown by many a male medic before her, she immediately rushed through enemy fire to get to her soldiers, shielded the wounded with her own body and saved lives.

In 2001, then SGT Hester, was part of a 10 soldier convoy security element protecting 30 unarmed vehicles. A group of about 50 insurgents thought the three Humvees of soldiers were an easy target. They didn't count on SGT Hester.

After clearing the kill zone SGT Hester and her team went on the hunt. They located, closed with and destroyed the enemy through fire and maneuver. An enemy force that was five times their strength.

The fighting was close, dirty and nasty. When the smoke cleared after the 30 minute gun fight SGT Hester and her team had killed 27 insurgents and captured one.