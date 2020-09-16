Letter: Virginia does not need this bill to become law

The Virginia General Assembly is currently in a special session where voluminous bills are being presented and voted on. Information from the press has been minimal at best and little to no information about the bills has otherwise been presented to the public. This means that new laws are being created without us knowing what they say and without input from Virginia residents living across all areas of the Commonwealth.
One example is HB 5013, which creates a civil action for the deprivation of a person’s rights by a law enforcement officer. The bill specifically removes sovereign immunity and the other civil liability protections that law enforcement currently has. I have to question whether the members of the General Assembly have thoroughly considered the ramifications of establishing a law that opens the door to law enforcement officers being sued simply for doing their job.
Every traffic stop, detainment, and arrest is a deprivation of rights. Do the members of the General Assembly really want law enforcement officers to be sued for the traffic stops they make? How about for every time they detain a person during an encounter for reasons that have been deemed Constitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court? Should an officer really need to be worried that they will be sued when there is probable cause to arrest an individual?
If this bill becomes law we are likely going to see a mass exodus of law enforcement officers from the profession. I personally would not blame them for quitting. Why in the world would anyone continue working as an officer, where their lives are placed in danger every shift they work, if there a significant risk of being be sued simply for doing their job? And when that mass departure happens, who is going to enforce the laws of the Commonwealth? Who will do the work to keep Virginians safe?
As they consider this bill, I sincerely hope the members of the General Assembly consider the real-life implications on the safety of all Virginians and that they decide this isn’t a bill that Virginia needs to become law.
JENNIFER WOLZ
CHRISTIANSBURG
