Letter: Virginia doesn't need Youngkin

I fully realize that Tom Taylor and Philip Unger are full blown Republicans and can see no wrong in any Republican, but Tom's advice in a recent article (Sept. 25 letter, "Don't vote for Democrats") should be ignored. His praises of Donald Trump fail to include that he tried to overthrow a legal election with his lies and other methods that should be considered treasonous.
Since he is supporting Glenn Youngkin, I would suspect he is one of Trump's disciples. Maybe you are not too fond of Terry McAuliffe, but he is a far better choice than another Trump clone. The state of Virginia does not need him.
Raymond S. Williams, Rocky Mount