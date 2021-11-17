Letter: Virginia GOP congressman disappoint with opposition to infrastructure bill

At last we saw a smidgen of bipartisanship in the Nov. 5 passage of the "traditional infrastructure bill." Kudos to the baker's dozen of GOP reps who had the backbone to cross the line and make the bill happen. It is extremely disappointing that not one Virginia GOP rep did so (including our own Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith). I can't wait to read the "justification" for this inaction. Truly partisanship won out for them. I hope my neighbors will remember this. If you truly do NOT want to see transportation infrastructure improved, then you've got your guys in the right place. Sigh.