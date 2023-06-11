Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced May 31 that he is deploying 100 Virginia National Guard troops to the Texas border. He states that "as leadership solutions at the federal level fall short, states are answering the call to secure our southern border, reduce the flow of fentanyl, combat human trafficking and address the humanitarian crisis."

While it is true that fentanyl is killing on average over 150 people a day, including Virginians, more than 50% of it enters the U.S. by trucks crossing the border at San Diego (source: ABC news). Migrants are not likely smuggling it.

The federal government recently committed 1,500 military troops to the border, and provides funding to the state of Texas and a number of local police departments along the border to assist in this effort. In addition, since the expiration of Title 42 on May 11, border crossings are down by 50%.

Youngkin is again considering a run for the Republican nomination for president. His latest move to deploy Virginia troops to the Texas border is strictly a political stunt. Virginia has no business sending troops to Texas. I feel sorry for the troops and their families as a result of Youngkin's misstep.

John Byrne, Blacksburg