Virginia needs commonsense campaign finance legislation

As a political science student at Virginia Tech, I was surprised by the sequence of events described in Luke Weir’s Feb. 1 article: “Senate sends Suetterlein campaign finance bill back to committee.” It is shocking to me that a bill prohibiting legislators from accepting campaign contributions during special legislative sessions, a very basic safeguard that is already in place for regular legislative sessions, would be dismissed in such an undemocratic way. Specifically, by one member forcing a voice vote, the bill which successfully passed through committee, and was sent back to the same committee too late for it to be reviewed.

Virginia is unique in that there are no caps on campaign contributions. Two-thirds of donations over $50,000 come from wealthy individuals, corporations and special interest groups. Too often, these donors use financial influence over the legislative process to give themselves exceptions or special privileges not available to other Virginians. In those cases, the money transferred becomes more of a bribe than a donation.

Since 2018, there have been special sessions every year. In 2021 and 2022, some of the important laws considered during special sessions covered coal tax credits, firearms purchases, absentee voting, marijuana legalization and state income tax deductions for educators. There are special interest groups already intensively lobbying the legislators on each of those issues. The idea that big donors can also make a payment to the legislators’ campaign funds while they are voting on bills is just wrong. Even worse, in Virginia it is perfectly legal for candidates to use those campaign funds to pay their personal expenses.

These lax rules contribute to Virginia’s abysmal ranking of 46 of 51 jurisdictions in the Coalition for Integrity’s S.W.A.M.P. Index. Dozens of sensible bills have been proposed to remedy this unethical situation, but despite strong public support, they are routinely killed by our legislators. “Generation Z” has patriotically stepped up to vote in large numbers. Now we must insist that our legislators focus on commonsense campaign finance legislation rather than their own financial interests.

Kate Schiller, Blacksburg