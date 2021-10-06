Letter: Virginia needs experience, not a millionaire

RE: “Don't vote for Democrats” (Sept. 25 letter):

Trump did not give energy independence, the Keystone pipeline was not for the benefit of the USA as most think. China's trade cheating is the same as the USA's trade cheating that costs American farmers and manufacturing a bunch. He blamed, “European Union for unfair trade practice.” The Southern border was not under control just because he stopped people from crossing by leaving them in Mexico to die. They were coming with or without Trump. They want a better life. The countries they come from have no economy, food or jobs. Immigration is what this country was built on. It is the foundation of this country.

Who cares if Trump was nominated for the NPP. He didn't earn a nomination, yet he got it. So no one cares about it. You can't claim peace in countries there was no war. “The Abraham Accords normalized relations between Israel and three Arab states...Trump hailed it as bringing an end to “blood in the [Middle East] sand,” although two of the countries...have never fired a shot at Israel.”