Letter: Virginia needs experience, not a millionaire

RE: “Don't vote for Democrats” (Sept. 25 letter):
Trump did not give energy independence, the Keystone pipeline was not for the benefit of the USA as most think. China's trade cheating is the same as the USA's trade cheating that costs American farmers and manufacturing a bunch. He blamed, “European Union for unfair trade practice.” The Southern border was not under control just because he stopped people from crossing by leaving them in Mexico to die. They were coming with or without Trump. They want a better life. The countries they come from have no economy, food or jobs. Immigration is what this country was built on. It is the foundation of this country.
Who cares if Trump was nominated for the NPP. He didn't earn a nomination, yet he got it. So no one cares about it. You can't claim peace in countries there was no war. “The Abraham Accords normalized relations between Israel and three Arab states...Trump hailed it as bringing an end to “blood in the [Middle East] sand,” although two of the countries...have never fired a shot at Israel.”
The Keystone pipeline shutdown only took 2,000 temp jobs. “Several Wisconsin politicians criticized the move as a job-killer for, yes, Wisconsin. That’s because two state-based companies had a contract to work on the project." It was a plan to destroy our environment for no US gain, as the oil/gas was to be sent overseas again no benefit to the USA. We're not begging OPEC for oil. Besides, the jobs created by wind and solar projects out-weigh the losses.
Funny I had no idea one man could destroy this country in the four years Trump was in office. He made this country the laughing stock of the world. He set the country back 100 years.
No matter who was in charge, military items would be left over in war. Always has been that way. They were left unable to work. So no problem with that.
No Virginian should vote for Youngkin, as that is just a vote for DJT. Just a bad person for America and Virginia. Virginia needs experience, quality, and experience!
Gilbert Collins, Roanoke