Letter: Virginia needs to stay enlightened

The state of Virginia has been enlightened during the recent past under Democratic leadership. We have been fortunate to have a physician for a governor who mandated masks and took other measures to mitigate the COVID epidemic.

Do we now want to see Virginia take a step back? How do we know that Glenn Youngkin won’t follow the lead of other Republican leaders who have banned mask mandates, curtailed voting rights, championed the elimination of abortion rights and overlooked environmental concerns?

On the issue of vaccines, we already have mandated vaccinations for children to enter school. Why is Youngkin against mandates? With his viewpoint, this epidemic will not subside. Our schools have done a remarkable job of teaching children while under the extra burden of COVID. The mask mandate for children in our schools is helping to keep our children healthy.

Will a businessman who has made millions be concerned about the average man and woman? His business record has only shown that his main goal is to increase his own wealth. We need a forward looking candidate like Terry McAuliffe who will keep Virginia on a path toward enlightened measures that will help, not hinder our citizens.

Cheryl Ryan, Rockbridge County