Letter: Virginia owes VMI

On May 15, 1864, the Virginia incurred a debt to VMI that can never be properly repaid.
The entire student body of this state supported college had been ordered to join forces in defending the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
After a 75 mile march, the VMI students were placed in “Reserve” near what would become the Battle of New Market.
At one desperate point in the battle, it was suggested to commanding General Breckenridge that the cadets were needed on the front line.
General Breckenridge questioned whether the cadets “would stand and fight.” He was assured by his staff that “the cadets were of Virginia’s finest blood, and that they would stand and fight.”
The General then agreed to order up the cadets, and he was seen to wipe away a tear as he said “may God forgive me for the order.”
The cadets gallantly charged uphill through a muddy field into the withering fire of a battle hardened enemy.
The charge was successful and helped lead to victory for the forces defending Virginia.
It is worth noting that VMI was not sent, for example, to Maryland for Antietam, or to Pennsylvania for Gettysburg. Instead they were sent into battle to help defend Virginia.
New cadets learn that a cadet is… “attached to their native state, proud of her fame, and ready in every time of deepest peril to vindicate her honor or defend her rights.”
Forty-seven of these mostly teenaged students were wounded. Ten of these students who had enrolled in VMI to get a college education were killed. There is a statue at VMI that honors these ten dead cadets. The name of the statue is “Virginia Mourning Her Dead”. Note that the statue is not titled “The Confederacy Mourning It’s Dead.”
The loss of these 10 students plus the other sacrifices made by the VMI student body in defending its state has created a debt that Virginia can never properly repay.
Virginia can however make partial restitution by allowing VMI to chart its own course in continuing its proven methods of developing educated and honorable graduates.
Wes Naff, VMI Class of 1977, Callaway