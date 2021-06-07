Letter: Virginia owes VMI

On May 15, 1864, the Virginia incurred a debt to VMI that can never be properly repaid.

The entire student body of this state supported college had been ordered to join forces in defending the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

After a 75 mile march, the VMI students were placed in “Reserve” near what would become the Battle of New Market.

At one desperate point in the battle, it was suggested to commanding General Breckenridge that the cadets were needed on the front line.

General Breckenridge questioned whether the cadets “would stand and fight.” He was assured by his staff that “the cadets were of Virginia’s finest blood, and that they would stand and fight.”

The General then agreed to order up the cadets, and he was seen to wipe away a tear as he said “may God forgive me for the order.”

The cadets gallantly charged uphill through a muddy field into the withering fire of a battle hardened enemy.

The charge was successful and helped lead to victory for the forces defending Virginia.