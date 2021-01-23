Letter: Virginia should stop disenfranchisement of Black voters

The right to vote is a foundational element of democracy, and a particular point of pride for Americans. The reality, however, starkly contrasts this professed dream for Virginians. Virginia is one of three states that continues to permanently deny the right to vote for citizens convicted of a felony, unless individually restored by the governor. The Commonwealth’s 1902 Constitutional Convention effectively stripped Black and African American individuals of their voting rights, using criminal convictions, literacy tests, and poll taxes to disenfranchise Black voters and reinforce white supremacy. A feature of this “Jim Crow Constitution” was permanent felony disenfranchisement, disproportionately diluting the political power in communities of color by wielding the structural violence of the criminal justice system to convict Black people as felons. This disenfranchisement continues to this day, with 1 in 7 Black Virginians being permanently unable to vote even though they pay taxes and participate in civil society.