Letter: Virginia Tech must do more to prevent sexual assault

There are many things I’d like to say to the administration at Virginia Tech concerning the ongoing threat of sexual violence that plagues our campus, but what can I say that already hasn’t been said? I don’t know what else to say anymore that will get people to listen. I’m just tired.
I’m tired of not trusting anyone. I’m tired of being scared of coworkers, of male friends, of people I pass on the sidewalk. I used to smile at strangers, but I don’t anymore. I’m tired of free self-defense classes being advertised. If you can teach me to keep my thumb on the outside of my fist so I don’t break it when I throw a punch, you can teach someone not to rape me. The burden of avoiding sexual assault should not rest on my shoulders.
I’m tired of being told that a choice someone else makes could be my fault. That I shouldn’t wear that dress, shouldn’t order that drink, shouldn’t go to that football game. Last year, one of my Christmas gifts was a canister of pepper spray. I’m tired of gripping it as I walk home.
I’m tired of wondering if one of my friends could be next, of the fear that it has already happened and they’re too ashamed to ask for help. I’m tired of more students being punished for academic honor code violations than for sexual assault. I’m tired of hearing rape jokes and being told I’m too sensitive when I don’t laugh.
I am so, so tired of being angry, but these days I’m angry all the time. I’m equally tired of people telling me I shouldn’t be.
When I was a freshman, I marched across our campus fighting for a safer place to call home. Now I’m a senior fighting for the same demands and I’m loath to call it home at all.
Virginia Tech, I am demanding that you do better. Victims need support and deserve justice. You claim that you’re on our side. You claim you’re not the enemy. Prove it.
Isa Diaz, Blacksburg