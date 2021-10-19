Letter: Virginia Tech must do more to prevent sexual assault

There are many things I’d like to say to the administration at Virginia Tech concerning the ongoing threat of sexual violence that plagues our campus, but what can I say that already hasn’t been said? I don’t know what else to say anymore that will get people to listen. I’m just tired.

I’m tired of not trusting anyone. I’m tired of being scared of coworkers, of male friends, of people I pass on the sidewalk. I used to smile at strangers, but I don’t anymore. I’m tired of free self-defense classes being advertised. If you can teach me to keep my thumb on the outside of my fist so I don’t break it when I throw a punch, you can teach someone not to rape me. The burden of avoiding sexual assault should not rest on my shoulders.

I’m tired of being told that a choice someone else makes could be my fault. That I shouldn’t wear that dress, shouldn’t order that drink, shouldn’t go to that football game. Last year, one of my Christmas gifts was a canister of pepper spray. I’m tired of gripping it as I walk home.