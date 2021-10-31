Letter: Virginia Tech needs to care about making campus safe

For reference, I have been a student at Virginia Tech for two months. 60 days. Within that timeframe, there have been numerous sexual assaults on campus at multiple different times and events.

The fact that there was even one is absolutely unacceptable, and VT’s “response” is even worse.

We are told to be careful at football games, never be walking alone at night, and to just be cautious overall.

While those efforts may have been made with “good intentions,” they seem tone deaf and neglect to address the actual issue: there are rapists and assaulters walking around our campus.

Those who report their attack are left knowing that it may never be addressed by the VT police or the case might be dropped if the perpetrator is never caught.

And if the attack occurred off campus? Forget anything happening by the school to deal with the person.

They continually tell us to report if anything occurs, but how can we be comfortable to do so if we know nothing will happen?