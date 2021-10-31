Letter: Virginia Tech needs to care about making campus safe

For reference, I have been a student at Virginia Tech for two months. 60 days. Within that timeframe, there have been numerous sexual assaults on campus at multiple different times and events.
The fact that there was even one is absolutely unacceptable, and VT’s “response” is even worse.
We are told to be careful at football games, never be walking alone at night, and to just be cautious overall.
While those efforts may have been made with “good intentions,” they seem tone deaf and neglect to address the actual issue: there are rapists and assaulters walking around our campus.
Those who report their attack are left knowing that it may never be addressed by the VT police or the case might be dropped if the perpetrator is never caught.
And if the attack occurred off campus? Forget anything happening by the school to deal with the person.
They continually tell us to report if anything occurs, but how can we be comfortable to do so if we know nothing will happen?
I attended the [Sept. 28] protest outside of Burruss Hall where hundreds of students gathered to get VT to meet the demands created by students and the United Feminist Movement regarding how they handle sexual assault reports.
Their demands are simple, and yet Tech seems to ignore them.
Being in the crowd and hearing the heartbreaking stories told by the survivors makes you understand how important this is not only to the current students, but for incoming or potential students. Who wants to go to a school that lets sexual assaulters and rapists walk free and still attend the school?
Virginia Tech, you need to stop caring so much about your face value, and start caring about protecting your students.
Telling us we need to be “careful” and “conscious” doesn’t mean anything when the people perpetuating said actions are still roaming free around campus.
Expel rapists. Correct Title IX. Meet all demands made by the UFM. As a freshman at VT, my hope is that by this time next year, the idea that sexual assaults even happen at this school is obsolete.
Emma Kreis, Blacksburg