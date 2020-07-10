Letter: Virginia Tech plan should raise concerns

Today Virginia Tech released its long awaited plan for COVID-19 testing for returning students, and it should be of great concern to the public. With the exception of students living in VT housing (whom VT will test), students are only "asked" to obtain a negative test result before returning. Yet an asymptomatic student would not meet the criteria for testing in Virginia, nor in the vast majority of other states. So they will be unable to comply, and students and faculty will be endangered.
VT should undertake "pooled testing" as numerous other universities are doing. Large populations, with low expected rates of COVID-19, are tested in batches, say of 10. Individual tests occur only among batches that include a positive test. It is very inexpensive and is even being proposed by Dr. Fauci in order to stem the large coronavirus spikes we are seeing.
It is irresponsible for VT to bring back students and ask a proportion of faculty to teach in person classes (as 1/3 of classes will be) without pursuing the type of surveillance that pooled testing offers. It will be much more expensive to switch to online teaching once the number of positive cases on campus grows. The VT plan is here:
DEBORAH MAYO
BLACKSBURG