Letter: Virginia Tech SGA should be held responsible
Letter: Virginia Tech SGA should be held responsible

I was in the Student Government Association of Virginia Tech (SGA) for two years and was incredibly disappointed by its shortcomings. An organization meant to represent the breadth of the student experience is now an unaccountable boys club with poor financial management – think "Mad Men."

In the 2019-20 academic year, I watched as several women and members of the LGBTQ+ community left SGA because of its hostile work environment. Positions were awarded based on associations and not on qualifications, officers broke their own rules, and nothing got done.

As Chief Justice, I was in charge of upholding standards in the organization. This was very hard considering that a large number of the members were only there for resume-building and had no aspiration for serving the student body. I was not supported in any effort to uphold the constitution and bylaws of the organization, even when it came to the most black-and-white issues.

Virginia Tech students and administration need to step up and hold their SGA responsible for its pervasive misogyny and inability to accomplish meaningful changes for students. Members of SGA assigned to posts in university governance do not even show up to their meetings. We cannot continue to be represented by a body of climate science-denying, women bashing, tolerance repudiating college guys that answer to no one. A disproportionate amount of SGA members are appointed, not elected, to vacancies and this has led the organization to be greatly out of touch with the undergraduate population.

JACKSON RIBLER

BLACKSBURG

