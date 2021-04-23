Letter: Virginia Tech should apologize to player

"Virginia Tech allowing Kiersten Hening to be forced to leave the women's soccer team for ABSTAINING from social protest is utterly absurd. Because she chose to keep "politics" out of the game and not kowtow to the obviously very woke Chugger Adair, she was harassed, belittled, benched leaving her no choice but to quit.

To force the compromise of a student's personal integrity and political views and kneel during the national anthem is disgraceful, anti-American and must not be tolerated!

If Virginia Tech allows this situation to stand without a sincere public apology (and thoughtful explanation of why it is wrong) to Ms. Hening, the student body and the alumni, then shame on them and may they lose Ms. Hening's lawsuit bigly.

And if you do allow it to stand, Virginia Tech, then how about requiring all of your students to pick cotton while singing Camp Town Ladies? There is no difference.

Jake and Trisha Corsbie, Westport, Connecticut