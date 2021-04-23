 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Virginia Tech should apologize to player
0 comments

Letter: Virginia Tech should apologize to player

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

"Virginia Tech allowing Kiersten Hening to be forced to leave the women's soccer team for ABSTAINING from social protest is utterly absurd. Because she chose to keep "politics" out of the game and not kowtow to the obviously very woke Chugger Adair, she was harassed, belittled, benched leaving her no choice but to quit.

To force the compromise of a student's personal integrity and political views and kneel during the national anthem is disgraceful, anti-American and must not be tolerated!

If Virginia Tech allows this situation to stand without a sincere public apology (and thoughtful explanation of why it is wrong) to Ms. Hening, the student body and the alumni, then shame on them and may they lose Ms. Hening's lawsuit bigly.

And if you do allow it to stand, Virginia Tech, then how about requiring all of your students to pick cotton while singing Camp Town Ladies? There is no difference.

Jake and Trisha Corsbie, Westport, Connecticut

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: I see things differently

In the letter by Tom Taylor on April 12 ("Biden is a man of miracles") he was of the opinion that the world is not in a better place than it w…

Letters

Letter: Student debt culprit

It seems most plans to reduce/eliminate student debt focus on remedies involving loan interest, forgiveness, government intervention and a hos…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert