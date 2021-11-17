Letter: Virginia Tech should endorse electric cars and otherwise help with climate change

The news from COP36, the International Conference on Climate Change, is not good. So I am asking what Virginia Tech is doing to save our planet? In particular, VT has one of the best electrical engineering departments in the U.S. But I do not see many electric vehicles in the faculty car parks. So I challenge VT to commit the faculty to 90% electric vehicles in the next one to two years. Also, how about covering the student car parks with solar panels and providing free charging in five to 10 years. I think the 240,000 VT alumni would help fund something so vitally important.