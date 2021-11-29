Letter: Virginia Tech sports broadcasts need an upgrade

Now that we've fired the coach, let's dump the people who package and distribute the radio properties. I've listened to Virginia Tech sports on the radio since 1959. Leerfield is the most amateurish, incompetent bunch.

Folks, the idea is to have the crowd noise way lower than the play-by-play team. That way even geezers can hear them. The object is to never lose the feed.

Of course, we need to hire a coach who lets his assistants appear on Tech Talk Live. Then we can junk the "fun" segments. We're interested in sports.

Bob Sweeny, Staunton