Letter: Virginia would benefit from Sam Rasoul's leadership

In this year’s lt. governor’s campaign, Del. Sam Rasoul separates himself from the field with his compassion and sincerity towards improving Virginia.

Sam has been a delegate for eight years, and currently serves as First Vice-Chair of the House Committee on Health, Welfare, and Institutions.

He brings a resume combined with experience and fresh, progressive ideas. We would be lucky to have a lt. governor who listens and excels at putting Virginian’s needs first like Sam.

Often I hear people complain about how politicians at various levels are out of touch, or motivated by self-interest.

In response, I wish they had the pleasure of meeting my friend Sam. There are very few leaders like Sam who have similar qualities of generosity towards doing all that he can to help as many Virginians as possible.

Whether it is Sam’s Marshall Plan for Moms to ensure quality child care, paid family leave, and caregiver tax credit, or equity in our education systems; Sam is working hard to help Virginians who need a brave advocate.

Sam was the first legislator to introduce a bill creating good-paying jobs while aggressively addressing climate change.