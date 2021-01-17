Letter: Virginians deserve better than Griffith

When my mother died after a long battle with cancer, H. Morgan Griffith was our Virginia House of Delegates representative and sponsored a resolution to recognize her contributions as an educator and a Virginian. I have always been grateful for this act of kindness. In addition, I’ve considered Mr. Griffith someone who understands and is connected to the people of our region. For these reasons, I have thought of Mr. Griffith with high regard and respect--even while not always agreeing with him.

So, it is with a heavy heart that I write this letter of public rebuke.

Recently, Mr. Griffith signed the amicus brief supporting the Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of our election. While this attempt failed, his act of betrayal of democratic norms and values will not be forgotten. History will judge this as one of the most embarrassing and dishonorable episodes in American politics.

We know this about the election:

- The election resulted in a large lead for President-elect Biden in both the popular vote and electoral votes.

- Attorney General Barr, a Republican appointed by President Trump, has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the result of the election.