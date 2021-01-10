Letter: Virginians need energy justice

Global warming is occurring more rapidly than scientists predicted. Planetary temperatures may exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius during the next five years. Greenhouse gas emissions must be cut by at least half over the next decade to forestall climate breakdown. Meanwhile, utilities in Virginia are making sure that the burden of transitioning to renewable energy will be born by ratepayers. Never mind that the utilities exercised their political clout over the years to slow down this transition.

In the 2019 legislative session, Virginia’s General Assembly passed the Clean Economy Act, a bill designed to hasten the transition to renewables and create a carbon-neutral economy by 2045. It also gave Dominion exactly what it wanted: the right to build a massive offshore wind farm that will be the most expensive utility project in Virginia history. By the end of this decade, ratepayers’ bills will increase by $70 per month for the same amount of electricity. Around 40% of this increase is tied to the new law. Never mind that Dominion, a monopoly, has overcharged its customers by more than $2.3 billion over the past decade, creating excess profits that flowed to its investors. Or that Appalachian Power, another monopoly, is contesting the State Corporation Commission’s denial of its request to raise the price of electricity after it had nearly $2 million in excess earnings for the triennial review period.