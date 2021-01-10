Letter: Virginians need energy justice

Global warming is occurring more rapidly than scientists predicted. Planetary temperatures may exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius during the next five years. Greenhouse gas emissions must be cut by at least half over the next decade to forestall climate breakdown. Meanwhile, utilities in Virginia are making sure that the burden of transitioning to renewable energy will be born by ratepayers. Never mind that the utilities exercised their political clout over the years to slow down this transition.
In the 2019 legislative session, Virginia’s General Assembly passed the Clean Economy Act, a bill designed to hasten the transition to renewables and create a carbon-neutral economy by 2045. It also gave Dominion exactly what it wanted: the right to build a massive offshore wind farm that will be the most expensive utility project in Virginia history. By the end of this decade, ratepayers’ bills will increase by $70 per month for the same amount of electricity. Around 40% of this increase is tied to the new law. Never mind that Dominion, a monopoly, has overcharged its customers by more than $2.3 billion over the past decade, creating excess profits that flowed to its investors. Or that Appalachian Power, another monopoly, is contesting the State Corporation Commission’s denial of its request to raise the price of electricity after it had nearly $2 million in excess earnings for the triennial review period.
Already, Virginians have the 7th highest residential energy bills in the nation. And while the Clean Economy Act, with Dominion’s support, became law, the Fair Energy Bills Act after receiving overwhelming support in the House died in the Senate’s Labor and Commerce committee—a committee chaired by Sen. Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, one of the biggest recipients of Dominion’s campaign contributions.
What Virginians need is energy justice. We need our representatives to stop taking money from regulated utilities. We need overcharges returned to customers. We need a strengthened SCC. And most importantly, we need a just transition away from fossil fuels. The 2021 General Assembly’s legislative session begins January 13th. Please contact your representatives and join Virginia Organizing in demanding energy justice now.
Elisabeth Chaves, Blacksburg