Letter: Virginia's digital divide is getting smaller

An editorial in The Roanoke Times highlighted plans for expanding rural broadband access in the commonwealth in just three years. As someone who has dedicated a career to rural development, I know this move will benefit hundreds of thousands of Virginia residents and that collaboration will be key to its success.

Over the past decade, broadband access has become a necessity. COVID-19 and the months-long quarantine showed Americans that we can live much of our lives online. However, the approximately 697,000 Virginians in difficult to reach areas with limited internet access have had a much different experience, with many struggling to find reliable internet connection.

The proposal to deploy $700 million of Virginia’s federal stimulus to build upon rural broadband coverage will make lasting and impactful changes in the lives of Virginians. Many local internet service providers have already partnered with utilities like Dominion Energy to support the community and put people over profit by helping provide rural Virginians with high-speed broadband access through build out of the “middle-mile” fiber optic cable needed to deliver this service.