 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Virginia's historical markers for women
0 comments

Letter: Virginia's historical markers for women

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I enjoyed reading the recent editorial concerning the need for more statues of prominent Virginia women ("Virginia needs more statues to women," March 25).

It prompted me to wonder how many of the 10 women you mentioned have been noted by a Virginia historical marker. Perhaps more than statues, these markers have the purpose of educating the public about Virginia's history.

Only three of the 10 women have such a distinction (Barbara Johns, Henrietta Lacks and Mildred Loving). While statues may be appropriate and warranted, perhaps historical markers for these pioneering women may be a less costly first step in bringing to light their accomplishments.

A private sponsor willing to pay the cost ($1,770) of a marker is a necessary first step. Perhaps The Roanoke Times will set the wheels in motion to make that happen for one or more of these noteworthy women.

I would be willing to contribute to that cause, as I am sure many others would as well.

Joe Hunnings, Blacksburg

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: A time for common sense

President Trump's accomplishments are amazing considering the vitriol endured from the biased media, uninformed public and Democrat leaders.

Letters

Letter: I see things differently

In the letter by Tom Taylor on April 12 ("Biden is a man of miracles") he was of the opinion that the world is not in a better place than it w…

Letters

Letter: The party of Honest Abe

The word impeach comes from the French word "empeechier," meaning to impede, stop, entangle. The second impeachment of Trump has entangled the…

Letters

Letter: Choice

My understanding is that people who oppose a woman's right to choose whether to give birth are against abortion because it is murder, it's bar…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert