Letter: Virginia's historical markers for women

I enjoyed reading the recent editorial concerning the need for more statues of prominent Virginia women ("Virginia needs more statues to women," March 25).

It prompted me to wonder how many of the 10 women you mentioned have been noted by a Virginia historical marker. Perhaps more than statues, these markers have the purpose of educating the public about Virginia's history.

Only three of the 10 women have such a distinction (Barbara Johns, Henrietta Lacks and Mildred Loving). While statues may be appropriate and warranted, perhaps historical markers for these pioneering women may be a less costly first step in bringing to light their accomplishments.

A private sponsor willing to pay the cost ($1,770) of a marker is a necessary first step. Perhaps The Roanoke Times will set the wheels in motion to make that happen for one or more of these noteworthy women.

I would be willing to contribute to that cause, as I am sure many others would as well.

Joe Hunnings, Blacksburg