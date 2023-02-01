Letter: Virginia's one-term governorship seems to work fine

1-term governor is just fine for Va.

Mark J. Rozell balanced his Jan. 22 opinion piece “Time to consider 2-term governors” by citing several Virginia advantages. I was left wondering, if it’s been this way since 1851 and it still ain’t broke, why fix it? To bend another cliché, is two-term governorship soon to venture into our political awareness as a solution in search of a problem? The headline endorses a two-term limit versus the one term we have now, although the body of the piece did not persuade me that there will be any advantage. I concluded that the status quo one-term limit is just fine. Thanks for the read.