 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Virgnia Tech sports broadcasts need an upgrade

Letter: Virgnia Tech sports broadcasts need an upgrade

{{featured_button_text}}

Now that we've fired the coach, let's dump the people who package and distribute the radio properties. I've listened to Virginia Tech sports on the radio since 1959. Leerfield is the most amateurish, incompetent bunch.

Folks, the idea is to have the crowd noise way lower than the play-by-play team. That way even geezers can hear them. The object is to never lose the feed.

Of course, we need to hire a coach who lets his assistants appear on Tech Talk Live. Then we can junk the "fun" segments. We're interested in sports.

Bob Sweeny, Staunton

 

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert