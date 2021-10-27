Letter: Virtual town hall meeting on election reform today

Want to know what you can do to ensure that our public policies are not bought and sold?
The foundation of corruption in our society, whether you are concerned about gun violence, environmental degradation or a dysfunctional health care system, is money. Money from special interests and rich donors are buying our public policies as they hide behind our broken campaign finance system in Virginia and the 2010 Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling which unleashed the power of dark money to influence our elections.
Forty-five states have limitations on political contributions; this does not include Virginia. Twenty-one of those states have taken the nonpartisan cause an important step further. From Montana to Maine and Wyoming to New Hampshire, Republicans and Democrats have joined together to pass state resolutions asking for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution which allows Congress and the states once again to regulate election spending.
As Virginia citizens advocate both federally and in our commonwealth for democratic reforms and as we face an election which will be the most expensive in Virginia history, let's hear from national and state level experts on the power of citizen activism in promoting reform. Since 2017, Virginia has led the way in terms of improved access to the vote yet some key good governance legislation has languished in our commonwealth such as campaign finance reform which is critical to getting big money out of our political system.
Join us in a virtual town hall meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a collective discussion to review where we are and what is the role of citizens in advocating for critical democracy reform.
Moderated by a Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times journalist Hedrick Smith, we will examine one of the greatest present threats to American democracy: the influence of untraceable corporate money on our elections. We will identify how we together as citizens can regain a government that is once again, for and by the people of this country; one which enacts public policies which actually benefit the public.
Interested in joining the conversation? Send an email to kschill31@vt.edu for registration information.
Kate Schiller, Blacksburg