Letter: Virtual town hall meeting on election reform today

Want to know what you can do to ensure that our public policies are not bought and sold?

The foundation of corruption in our society, whether you are concerned about gun violence, environmental degradation or a dysfunctional health care system, is money. Money from special interests and rich donors are buying our public policies as they hide behind our broken campaign finance system in Virginia and the 2010 Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling which unleashed the power of dark money to influence our elections.

Forty-five states have limitations on political contributions; this does not include Virginia. Twenty-one of those states have taken the nonpartisan cause an important step further. From Montana to Maine and Wyoming to New Hampshire, Republicans and Democrats have joined together to pass state resolutions asking for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution which allows Congress and the states once again to regulate election spending.