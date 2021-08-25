 Skip to main content
Letter: Virus affects those around you
Letter: Virus affects those around you

I want to say how I felt about the article "Truth about COVID-19 vaccines" in the Sunday paper (Aug. 8). It was very well written in a clear and understandable way.

As a retired educator I am very concerned about the coming school year. Last year was a very stressful year for everyone involved. I talked to a newly appointed manager of a store who used to be a teacher. We lost a few.

Personally, I know of at least one person who lost their sense of taste and smell for a while. I also have a good friend who ended up in the hospital from COVID-19. I am sure there are a lot of people with stories of someone in their family or group of friends who was ill with the virus.

My friend who had COVID-19 got vaccinated. The vaccine protects against variants according to the article. A person who has had the illness on the other hand may not be protected against them.

It is my guess that there are a lot of unvaccinated people walking around in my community. I hope there are not a lot of parents of small children who fit in that group. Given the current information on new cases I will wear a mask whenever I am inside where there are a lot of people.

The federal Centers for Disease Control is a recognized authority, and lawmakers here in Virginia have conceded this. We are not out of the woods.

School-age children need to wear masks. You know and I know that masks can be uncomfortable. However, they are necessary.

I have quite the collection of masks. I keep some in the car when I go out.

I am not waiting for a government mandate. I am an old man, and I'd like to protect myself and encourage others to listen to the science. I have a grown son who is not vaccinated. We should pray that he and all the unvaccinated people finally see the light.

It is not just a personal choice because it can affect the people around you.

Francis Mathews, Radford

 

