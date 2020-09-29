 Skip to main content
Letter: Virus is the latest scapegoat
Letter: Virus is the latest scapegoat

The latest scapegoat of our time is not even a human. It is a virus. So why is it a scapegoat? Because COVID-19 gets blamed for more things than Trump does. It has become the (scapegoat-of-choice) for lousy customer service among many businesses. When you try to buy something in many stores or online, if they don’t have it, they blame it on COVID-19. But don’t ask them to explain, because it’s often just an excuse for poor customer service somewhere in the supply chain.

It’s like a “get out of jail free” card. You don’t have to explain it, or prove it. Just use it.

Fast food joints are “really” good at it. They never did like cleaning the toilets anyway. So now they can just lock the doors and stick a sign up that says “Closed to public due to COVID-19.” You’d think that going into them smelly things and washing your hands to help prevent spreading COVID-19 would be a good thing. And you hear a lot of talk about “essential” businesses. Is it not “essential” that customers have a place to do “their” business, and wash their hands?? Or should they just go around behind the dumpster? Or better still, maybe they should just go to another business where they’re treated like humans.

LONNIE MALCOMB

HILLSVILLE

