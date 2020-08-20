You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: VMI has balanced approach on memorials
0 comments

Letter: VMI has balanced approach on memorials

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Congratulations to General Peay, Superintendent, and the governing body of Virginia Military Institute for their thoughtful and balanced approach to the ongoing issue of historic memorials. One of the most important commemorations is represented by the Jonathan Daniels Portal and memorial courtyard at the Institute.

Daniels, valedictorian of the class of 1961, was a 26 year old Episcopal Seminarian in August 1965. Just days after President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voter Rights Act, Daniels heard the call of Martin Luther King to take up the cause of voter suppression, and went to Alabama. There he and a Catholic priest, together with two Black teenage girls were arrested and jailed on August 14. Released from jail six days later, they walked to a country store nearby to get a soda; there a “special deputy” raised a 12-gauge shotgun at the group as they stood on the front porch. Daniels pushed Ruby Sales, one of the girls out of the way, and took the full force of the blast, dying instantly, while the priest was shot in the back, but survived.

Daniels is commemorated as a martyr in the Episcopal Church, and since 1997 by VMI with the Jonathan Daniels Humanitarian Award. Recipients of the award include President Jimmy Carter and late Congressman John Lewis.

As Valedictorian of the Class of 1961, Daniels said to his classmates, “I wish you the decency and the nobility of which you are capable.” His life and that of countless generations of VMI alumnae characterize that desire. Both historic and modern monuments recognize their service and sacrifice.

ROBERT K. MILLER

VPI CLASS OF 1962

CHRISTIANSBURG

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Trump's legacy of deaths

It is becoming clear that Trump’s legacy will be his responsibility for more deaths of American citizens than any other single person in US hi…

Letters

Letter: The USPS and the vote

The November election is less than three months away and our ability to vote is in jeopardy. Trump chose Republican fundraiser and major Trump…

Letters

Letter: Our flag, respected

The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs was the first venue to hold a professional athletic event with fans since the COVID-19 virus cl…

Letters

Letter: Leadership??

In an appearance on August 13, Joe Biden called for a mask mandate that would cover all 50 states. "Let’s institute a mask mandate nationwide,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert