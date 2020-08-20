Letter: VMI has balanced approach on memorials

Congratulations to General Peay, Superintendent, and the governing body of Virginia Military Institute for their thoughtful and balanced approach to the ongoing issue of historic memorials. One of the most important commemorations is represented by the Jonathan Daniels Portal and memorial courtyard at the Institute.
Daniels, valedictorian of the class of 1961, was a 26 year old Episcopal Seminarian in August 1965. Just days after President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voter Rights Act, Daniels heard the call of Martin Luther King to take up the cause of voter suppression, and went to Alabama. There he and a Catholic priest, together with two Black teenage girls were arrested and jailed on August 14. Released from jail six days later, they walked to a country store nearby to get a soda; there a “special deputy” raised a 12-gauge shotgun at the group as they stood on the front porch. Daniels pushed Ruby Sales, one of the girls out of the way, and took the full force of the blast, dying instantly, while the priest was shot in the back, but survived.
Daniels is commemorated as a martyr in the Episcopal Church, and since 1997 by VMI with the Jonathan Daniels Humanitarian Award. Recipients of the award include President Jimmy Carter and late Congressman John Lewis.
As Valedictorian of the Class of 1961, Daniels said to his classmates, “I wish you the decency and the nobility of which you are capable.” His life and that of countless generations of VMI alumnae characterize that desire. Both historic and modern monuments recognize their service and sacrifice.
ROBERT K. MILLER
VPI CLASS OF 1962
CHRISTIANSBURG
