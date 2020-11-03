 Skip to main content
Letter: VMI inquiry should be independent
Letter: VMI inquiry should be independent

This is to first express my support for VMI's response to the recently ordered state-funded, independent investigation of VMI culture and matters relating to its handling of claims of racism and/or other discriminatory action. President of the Board of Visitors, John Boland, writing for the Board and the Superintendent, put it well indicating that VMI looks forward to such an objective review of the allegations.

Going forward, however, I offer the concern that any taint of prejudgment be avoided. However unintentional, the tenor of the State's letter directing that there be an independent investigation is subject to being read for prejudgment. It would be a shame if prejudgment in any degree were allowed to taint the objective work of the review which lies ahead.

To foreclose the potential for taint, whether real or perceived, I recommend that reviewers be appointed upon the express charge that the review required is that of a disinterested third party, finding facts on the basis of the evidence presented by the parties alone, and faithfully making recommendations thereon as appropriate.

Paul Robblee Jr., VMI '66, Lexington

