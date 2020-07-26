Letter: VMI's excellence exceeds criticisms
Letter: VMI's excellence exceeds criticisms

Roanoker Jake Copty's marvelous commentary of July 15 ("In defense of VMI") offers the type of levelheadedness that is so woefully lacking in the majority of debates currently erupting amid these troubling times. Among the many solid points presented is one that I believe particularly worthy of repeating.

Mr. Copty states "Nobody survives this purity test we are in today." How true! I am not a person of deep faith, but I am familiar with a Biblical verse in regard to who should "cast the first stone." No man or woman or institution is without its flaws, and neither is the history of our exceptional republic. But any American who sincerely believes the flaws of our nation's past -- decades and centuries ago -- define what America is today dishonors the privilege of citizenship.

I, like Mr. Copty, am proud of VMI (and I am a Virginia Tech grad!). I personally know several of its outstanding alumni and am privy to the quality of education it has provided for many years. Ties to the Confederacy? Give me a break! Virginia Military Institute's current excellence far exceeds any criticisms of its past.

Much like the United States of America.

D.V. BRANCATI

ROANOKE

