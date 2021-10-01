 Skip to main content
Letter: Voice support for the Global Malnutrition Treatment and Prevention Act

Some 690 million people around the world suffer from malnutrition. That is more than twice the population of the USA. Especially at risk are women and young children due to factors like gender inequality and a lack of access to nutritious food.

The U.S. Congress can help alleviate the suffering of these people by passing the Global Malnutrition Treatment and Prevention Act. This bipartisan legislation will create a team within the U.S. Agency for International Development to locate areas of serious malnutrition and come up with solutions in partnership with other governments and humanitarian organizations.

Not only is this the right thing to do, it is also in our national interest. Increasing food security around the world will bring benefits to us back home by improving the security and economy of malnourished communities, reducing the allure of extremism and creating larger markets for American goods. I implore readers to contact their congressional leaders to voice your support for this life-saving legislation.

John Cullen, Blacksburg

 

