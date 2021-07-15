Letter: Voice your opinion on redistricting

For the first time, congressional and General Assembly districts in Virginia will be drawn by a bipartisan commission with public input. Now is the time to let the commissioners know your thoughts about how those districts should look. The first public hearings are scheduled for July 15, 20 and 22.

You can send the commissioners your comments by email or sign up to speak in person or virtually. All meetings are open to the public. For times, locations, and instructions on how to participate, see www.virginiaredistricting.org.

Virginia voters approved a constitutional amendment last November to establish a bipartisan commission consisting of both legislators and citizens to draw electoral districts. The commission has been meeting since January to establish a process for collecting public input and drawing district lines. Population data from the U.S. Census is expected in mid-August, and the commission has 45 days after that data is received to draft new districts for the General Assembly, and 60 days to draft new congressional district lines.