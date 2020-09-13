Letter: Vote anyone but Trump

People develop spiritual beliefs through heritage, family, culture and their own lived experience. From these beliefs we cultivate our faith. Christian religious practices lead us to develop blind faith in a heavenly father who guides our lives. That spiritually drives our ethics and morality as we put our faith into action each day for the betterment of the world. We develop another kind of faith in the healthy functioning of our society. This relies not on spiritual blind faith, but on critical checks and balances provided by the executive, legislative and the judicial branches of government.
Democracy thrives on a diversity of ideas and representatives who strive to improve the well-being of our people and country. In 2016 many Christians voted for Donald Trump. They felt that America had strayed from their values and needed a powerful disruptor to elicit change. Despite witnessing incongruities in Trump’s behavior, and actions that conflicted with Christian values, people voted, not necessarily for the man, but for the change he could represent.
After nearly four years watching Trump in action, I pray that every Christian reflects honestly upon his performance. Trump claims that “fake news” attack him, but who can deny thousands of tweets, written words and live videos that reveal a pattern of incompetence and moral depravity? An incorrigible narcissist and pathological liar, he constantly surprises with new lows in his behavior. Would any Christian want their children to emulate this president?
He holds up a Bible - but never reads one. Would his nasty words and vindictive behaviors be acceptable in your home or house of worship? Spiritual people must trust fully in heaven yet remain constantly skeptical on Earth. The blind faith many had in Trump is horribly misplaced. This man has proven himself an imminent threat to America’s future. I beg Christians to examine their conscience. We must vote for a different Republican, an independent or a Democrat. We simply cannot allow this malevolent miscreant to remain in office. Let’s make America sane again. Our collective future is counting on you to vote “Anyone but Trump 2020.”
DAVID SERIFF
BLACKSBURG
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!