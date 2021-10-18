Letter: Vote April in November in Salem

Having worked with April Staton for over 14 years, I had high expectations of her when she was elected sheriff. She has not only met those expectations but has exceeded them. It doesn’t come as a surprise to me at all. Her work ethic is beyond reproach. She leads with integrity and humility and putting others above herself and makes herself available to her constituents as well as her appointees. She has maintained as well as developed important partnerships in the community to include other local law enforcement agencies who work together to provide smooth and efficient court services to the public. She has a great working relationship with our chief of police as well. She is highly engaged in the community and her work with the Special Olympics athletes is nothing short of “special.” She loves her employees and they love her.