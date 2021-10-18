Letter: Vote April in November in Salem

This letter is in support of the reelection of April Staton for Salem sheriff.
The Salem Sheriff’s Office is classified by the commonwealth of Virginia as a Court Services Sheriff’s Office. Their state mandated duties include courthouse/courtroom security, service of civil process and court orders, transportation of persons in custody and other court related duties. Deputies are highly trained by the state and also engage in office initiated specialized training as it pertains to their Court Services duties.
Having worked with April Staton for over 14 years, I had high expectations of her when she was elected sheriff. She has not only met those expectations but has exceeded them. It doesn’t come as a surprise to me at all. Her work ethic is beyond reproach. She leads with integrity and humility and putting others above herself and makes herself available to her constituents as well as her appointees. She has maintained as well as developed important partnerships in the community to include other local law enforcement agencies who work together to provide smooth and efficient court services to the public. She has a great working relationship with our chief of police as well. She is highly engaged in the community and her work with the Special Olympics athletes is nothing short of “special.” She loves her employees and they love her.
I am proud of the way Sheriff Staton has conducted her campaign. You won’t hear negativity coming out of her campaign. She knows that negative breeds negative and that people who engage in negativity do not feel comfortable campaigning on their own merit.
Sheriff Staton has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 18 years starting as a raw recruit, working hard and earning everything she has accomplished. It’s not always been easy, but nothing worth having is easy. Whenever she faced tough circumstances, she just worked that much harder to overcome.
Having worked for the Salem Sheriff’s Office for 33 years and retired as sheriff I feel I’m uniquely qualified to identify the candidate that is best suited to be our sheriff. April Staton is that candidate! So why would we want to make a change? We don’t!
Please join me in voting April in November!
Eric Atkins, Salem