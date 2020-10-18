Letter: Vote Biden as if our democracy depended on it

After the Constitutional Convention of 1787, Benjamin Franklin was asked “What have we got? A republic or a monarchy?” Franklin replied, “A republic, if you can keep it.”

It seems we were able to keep it only 233 years. Because Donald J. Trump has made it clear he intends to hold on to power, no matter the results of the November 3 election. Most recently he said, “Get rid of the ballots, and there won’t be a transition.” Trump clearly wants to be “leader for life,” like his friend Putin.

Trump and fellow Republicans have steadily repeated the mantra that our election process is riddled with fraud. There is no evidence to back up the assertion; but this often-repeated disinformation sets the ground for challenging the election results, even if Joe Biden wins by a landslide. The Atlantic has shone a light on how the GOP might stage a coup: Republican-led state legislatures could demand that electoral votes be cast for Trump, regardless of the popular election results in that state. The justification would be the Trumped-up charge of “voter fraud.”