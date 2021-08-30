Letter: Vote Charlie Nave for Delegate

Charlie Nave is running to replace Sam Rasoul as delegate from Roanoke City, District 11 in the Virginia House of Delegates.

I think we should vote for Charlie because he is an excellent citizen full of upstanding character, who stands for reasonable, effective government in Roanoke, Congressional District 6, and the State house.

Although I live just outside of Roanoke, I support Charlie because his vote in Richmond will benefit the entire state.

I know Charlie personally, and I know that he will defend our rights and freedoms that are under assault.

He will work diligently to keep us safe by supporting and defending law enforcement in the city, and throughout our commonwealth.

If you are not happy with the way District 11 is being represented and how your taxes are being spent, then the time has come for the change we need.

Vote for Charlie Nave for Delegate as soon as you can, beginning in person voting at the Registrar on September 17th at 317 Kimball Ave. N.E., Roanoke. Further information on voting can be found at https://is.gd/voteRC2021

Steven Richards, Roanoke