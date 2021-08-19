Letter: Vote Charlie Nave for District 11

My husband and I used to drive down to Roanoke all the time. We would bring our two young children and have a wonderful time in the Big City … always a treat!

Not any more. No way!

What has happened to beautiful Roanoke?

It doesn't feel safe. It doesn't feel clean.

I believe you need new governance down there … new, smart, caring, dedicated, energetic leadership that can get things done and revive this once beautiful city. So sad to see her decay!

Charlie Nave is someone who can take this challenge on really well … and he wants to take it on because he loves Roanoke!

Please vote for Charlie as your delegate for District 11 on Nov. 2. This family wants to feel welcome and safe again down there. God bless you!

Collette Barry-Rec, Lexington