Letter: Vote Cheryl Facciani for school board

On Election Day, Nov. 2, I'll be supporting Cheryl Facciani for school board here in Roanoke County's Windsor Hills District. Cheryl, a mother of four, has been a leader in our community for the past 17 years while serving on several boards including the PTA and JDRF Board of Directors.

Cheryl has proven her leadership skills many times, whether it was organizing a parent group to tackle school safety issues in 2007 or lobbying Richmond to get full time nurses after learning two of her children had Type One diabetes.

Cheryl leads with passion and her hard work sets her apart from others. As a former state senator and Virginia School Board member, I know Cheryl will fight the far left indoctrination policies being driven out of Richmond. She will protect advanced math classes and advanced diplomas. As a parent with two kids in Roanoke County Schools, I enthusiastically endorse Cheryl Facciani for Roanoke County School Board.

Brandon Bell, Roanoke